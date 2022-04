It seems like Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul-Edochie is not pleased with the shocking announcement her husband just made on social media.

The entrepreneur took to the comment section of her husband’s Instagram post where he unveiled his second wife and 1-year-old son to the world, to make her thoughts known.

May Yul-Edochie dropped the rather heartbreaking comment, “God will judge you both,” under her husband’s post.

