May Day: Nigerian workers advocate for better welfare

Today is May Day, a day set aside to celebrate workers and highlight their challenges.

Also known as the International Workers Day, it came into effect in 1889 to beam the spotlight on workers’ struggle, a fallout of Haymarket affair in Chicago, U. S. A., where workers led a protest to insist on working for eight hours instead of the 12 hours a day, besides other welfare issues.

Here in Nigeria, led by the labour unions, workers are holding rallies across the country to mark the event and advocate for better welfare.

And following a pre-May day rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress, a major focus of this year’s celebration will centre around a call on Nigerian workers to get their PVCs and make their voices and votes count ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In commemoration of the day, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured workers that the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Organised Labour to address issues relating to them.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of our country,” Lawan said.

“I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State urged workers in the state to remain productive and committed to carrying out their duties, while his Edo State counterpart Godwin Obaseki, assured workers in the state that his administration will continue to prioritise their welfare.

The Edo governor also took the commendable step of increasing the minimum wage for workers in his state to N40,000.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Ayuba Suleiman, has lamented that the productivity and safety of workers in the state have been largely affected by banditry and terrorism.

The group, therefore, called on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

