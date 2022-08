Mavin Records has activated a new member to its growing family by signing Bayanni.

Label boss Don Jazzy announced this as he shared a video of the unveiling of the new star via his instagram page on Tuesday, August 23.

He revealed that Bayanni is one of the talents from the Mavin Academy who has gone through a series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world.

To complete his activation, Bayanni dropped an EP midnight on Wednesday for the enjoyment of lovers of good music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...