Mavin Records Signee Magixx Clarifies Tweet Shading Wizkid

Magixx has clarified his earlier tweet which appeared that to be shading Wizkid and Chris Brown.

The Mavin Records signee who in an now-deleted tweet referred to Chris Brown and Wizkid’s collaboration; ‘Call Me Everyday’ s stupid, took to Twitter to provide an explanation.

He noted that ‘stupid’ in the sense that he used it meant ‘dope’ and was not an attempt to trash talk the song. He added that his mistake was deleting the tweet, giving room for folks to twist it anyhow they wanted.

