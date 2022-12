Mavin Records has released the tracklist for its all-star album featuring members of the Mavin crew.

The 10-track album which is aptly named ‘Chapter X’, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the label, will drop on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mavin stars like Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Rema, Bayanni, Magixx and even the big boss himself, Don Jazzy have lent their expertise to the project and we can’t wait to hear it.

