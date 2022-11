Mavin Records has dropped the first single off its highly anticipated album, featuring all it’s artistes.

The new song, ‘Won Da Mo’ dropped midnight on Wednesday, November 9, a d had many of our favorites on the track.

Label boss, Don Jazzy had earlier informed fans that the record label would drop an all star album as well as hold an all star concert in December as part of the celebrations of the label’s 10th anniversary.

Listen below.

