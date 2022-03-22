Maury Povich Retiring From Daytime Talk Show After 31 Years

Maury Povich is set to retire from his daytime talk show in September after 31 year on the air.

The veteran daytime talk show host of his self titled show “Maury” will quit it after the final episode air in September.

NBC Universal confirmed the impending exit of the 83-year-old Povich on Monday. Old episodes are likely to live on in some form, however, with the company saying that “the show has thousands of lively, entertaining and dramatic episodes that will continue to be successful in daytime for years to come.”

“I’m so proud of my relationship with NBC Universal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ enough already,” he said.

His show hit upon a successful formula many years ago and has stuck with it: using tests to reveal, on the air, the father of babies where paternity is in question or lie detectors to see if a spouse is cheating or not.

