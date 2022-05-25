Maureen Esisi Shares Sexual Proposition She Received from A Fan

Maureen Esisi is single and ready to mingle but that does not mean every offer is a good one.
The fashion designer and ex-wife of Bollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujeku shared one of the numerous propositions she receives in her DM.
In the screenshot Maureen posted, the sender had stated that a friend who is town was willing to have Maureen over for some. 3-4 nights. This person we to add that the ‘friend’ was willing to pay her N350,000 per night and a huge tip when their business is concluded.
Maureen reacted to the sexual proposition by asking if folks are normal at all.