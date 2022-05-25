Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Maureen Esisi Shares Sexual Proposition She Received from A Fan

Maureen Esisi is single and ready to mingle but that does not mean every offer is a good one.

The fashion designer and ex-wife of Bollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujeku shared one of the numerous propositions she receives in her DM.

In the screenshot Maureen posted, the sender had stated that a friend who is town was willing to have Maureen over for some. 3-4 nights. This person we to add that the ‘friend’ was willing to pay her N350,000 per night and a huge tip when their business is concluded.

Maureen reacted to the sexual proposition by asking if folks are normal at all.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: