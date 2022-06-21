Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Maureen Esisi Reveals She’s Yet to be Divorced from Ex-husband Blossom Chukwujeku

Maureen Esisi has revealed that she is yet to be legally divorced from her ex-husband Blossom Chukwujeku even though he has gone ahead to marry another woman.

The fashion designer and social media influencer disclosed this during a question and answer session with her fans in Instagram.

Maureen entertained various questions including those about her relationship with her ex-husband.

She shared that she felt nothing when the actor got married last weekend even though she’s yet to be served divorce papers to dissolve their union.

