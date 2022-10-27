Matthew Perry Comes Under Fire for Asking Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive

Matthew Perry is catching a lot of flak for wishing that Keanu Reeves is dead.

The actor took a jab at Reeves in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which, as excerpted by Variety, shows Perry asking multiple times throughout the book why Reeves is still alive when actors like Heath Ledger, Chris Farley, and River Phoenix are all dead.

“The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here—suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix,” Perry wrote. “This movie was my first job, and I’m acutely aware it would be a better story if the movie was a huge hit, but all that really matters is that I learned how to make a film, and I got to know River, who personified beauty in every way.”

Phoenix died in 1993 and an autopsy report listed the actor’s cause of death as “acute multiple drug intoxication.” He was 23 years old.

“River was a beautiful man, inside and out—too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” Perry continued. “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes—no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

In another part of the book, Perry reflects on the death of Farley, who died at 33 from a drug overdose.

“His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share),” Perry wrote about Farley. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote Almost Heroes two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people calling out the actor.

See the reactions:

In his new book, Matthew Perry brings up Keanu twice. TWICE. Both times were to say he was upset that someone else had died but Keanu was still alive. How horrible. How absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/p2myPHzzlh — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) October 26, 2022

matthew perry picking a fight with keanu reeves is the likability version of a person thinking they could defeat a grizzly bear https://t.co/fZtEI6rFT3 — phil (@PhilJamesson) October 26, 2022

Addiction memoirs typically emphasize what an asshole someone *used to be*, when they were drinking and drugging, but here Matthew Perry is using his memoir to complain that one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood IS EVEN ALIVE. https://t.co/lNuI2pgdal — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) October 26, 2022

Matthew Perry dumping on Keanu Reeves is a joke. Keanu has had his series of personal tragedies (death of fiancé, unborn child, sister dying of cancer, etc.) yet he rises above it to be a kind and generous human being. And then there’s Matthew Perry who’s a self-indulgent tool — Louise Moore ❤️ (@LouiseMoore19) October 26, 2022

