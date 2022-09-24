Matt Barnes Says the Ime Udoka Situation Is ‘100 Times Uglier Than Any of Us Thought’

Matt Barnes took to his social media yesterday to explain why he deleted his defense of Ime Udoka, the Boston Celtics coach who was suspended for having an affair with a female staff member.

The news of the affair broke two days ago, with ESPN reporting that any relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines,” and for this reason, Udoka could reportedly be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, though his job is not considered to be in jeopardy.

Matt Barnes first came to Ime Udoka’s defense. “I played in the league for a long time. Anyone who played in the league can tell you: this is a very common situation. This is not new news for people who have been in the league or even around organizations,” he said.

Then he backtracked and clarified his response.

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” the former NBA player said.

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details and shit is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this.”

Matt Barnes on the situation with ime. He was told what happened and it sounds like it’s pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/PnMZzR2WsW — Ant ☘️🏀 (@GangCeltics) September 23, 2022

