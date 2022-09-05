Monday, September 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Masterkraft Calls Out Headies Awards for Ignoring His Contribution to Nigerian Music

Masterkraft has called out the organisers of the Headies Awards for ignoring his contributions to the music industry.

The music producer expressed his grouse towards the organisation via Twitter in a series of tweets on Monday, September 5.

Masterkraft noted that he has been a blessing to the industry with super stars like Wizkid, Davido, Flavour, Burna Boy and others riding in his back to greatness.

He added that whatever reason the organisers of Headies have for not acknowledging his contributions must be crazy but that did not stop him from congratulating his colleague, Sarz who winning producer of the year.

