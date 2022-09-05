Masterkraft Calls Out Headies Awards for Ignoring His Contribution to Nigerian Music

Masterkraft has called out the organisers of the Headies Awards for ignoring his contributions to the music industry.

The music producer expressed his grouse towards the organisation via Twitter in a series of tweets on Monday, September 5.

Masterkraft noted that he has been a blessing to the industry with super stars like Wizkid, Davido, Flavour, Burna Boy and others riding in his back to greatness.

He added that whatever reason the organisers of Headies have for not acknowledging his contributions must be crazy but that did not stop him from congratulating his colleague, Sarz who winning producer of the year.

And while I can … I have been a blessing to this Naija music industry for years and will forever be a legend to anybody who chooses to be excellent , exceptional and special in the music space of this continent …. And while the @The_Headies have chose to ignore me for years … — MaSterkRaft Of life (@masterkraft_) September 5, 2022

On my back … and I’m still not recognized for whatever reasons best known to the headies is crazy shaaa !!!! Congrats to my Hommie @beatsbysarz for winning producer of the year after 1billion years of being a co Genius as myself !!!!!! — MaSterkRaft Of life (@masterkraft_) September 5, 2022

We move !!!!! It’s all love !!!! I’m gonna be here for a long time y’all and expect the best !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! I was gonna say fuck u headies but again lemme keep it cool !!!! God is the greatest !!!! Thanks @BankyW @kennyogungbe ❤️ — MaSterkRaft Of life (@masterkraft_) September 5, 2022

