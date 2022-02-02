Masterclass Presents Black History, Black Freedom and Black Love

February is Black History Month and Masterclass has gotten together with some of the most seasoned experts in the world to speak on Black History, Black Freedom and Black Love.

The three-part unprecedented class will explore all the aspects of American History not taught in the classroom.

Seven prominent black voices will impart knowledge and enable attendees gain a foundational knowledge on the history of white supremacy in America and discover a path forward.

The class is available to stream for free on MasterClass com and IMDb.TV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...