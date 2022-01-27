Master P Drags Critics and Defends His Success in New Track “Look at All These Haters”

Master P has dropped a new single, “Look at All These Haters,” in which he schools listeners about different issues.

In a press release, he listed some of the problems he thinks are plaguing the world, including trolling and fake beefs to rumor spreading and an obsession with going viral.

He added: “… Most media outlets, radio stations and bloggers jump on the bandwagon lacking integrity because they thirst for the same click bait and are cashing in on the destruction of our culture, as fans only hear headlines and not being informed with facts nor truth. Misinformation is never retracted because positivity isn’t profitable.

“How do hatin’ get started …” Master P raps on the track, “started by jealous people and they get mad over the things you have and the things they’ll never have.”

His track was produced by Donald XL Robertson and is a remix of Master P’s “Stop Hatin” cut from his 1997 effort Ghetto D.

Listen:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...