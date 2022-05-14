Massive Outrage Over Religious Uprising in Sokoto State Following Deborah Samuel’s Murder

Many nigerians have taken to their social media to speak out after news surfaced that muslim youths tooks to the streets of Sokoto to protest the arrest of the suspects accused of killing Deborah Samuel.

Recall that the religious uprising started after students of the College of the Education in Sokoto State lynched Deborah over claims that she blasphemed. They stoned her to death and burnt her body, stirring outrage that resulted in the arrest of two people.

However, shortly after the news of the arrest surfaced, muslim youths in the state announced that they are not pleased with the arrest, and so must protest.

JUST IN: Planned Protest in #Sokoto over Police arrests of some people involved in the gruesome killing of Miss Deborah Samuel at SSCOED over religious blasphemy. Caution Is Advised for Residents & Road Users!!! pic.twitter.com/Tiyt0gp9Bt — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) May 14, 2022

The uprising soon broke out, with angry youths seen in clips storming a Catholic Church and destroying the properties of the business traders.

JUST IN: Rampaging thugs raze Bishop Kukah’s Catholic Headquarters in Sokoto https://t.co/G88OcTtIcB — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) May 14, 2022

This stirred major outrage on social media, with many Nigerians calling on the federal and state governments to intervene in the matter.

So you are telling me soldiers no go show in Sokoto? One Nigeria 🇳🇬 Abi? — Jola (@Jollz) May 14, 2022

Rioters are about to burn down a Catholic Church in Sokoto to protest for the release of the 2 persons arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah. We are back to the era of Religious crisis in Nigeria — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) May 14, 2022

They are going to houses attacking Christians. I’m so angry right now. I can’t post videos, I need to protect my mental state. You are coexisting with animals, no need sugarcoating the obvious. Nothing should happen to Bishop Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto must be protected — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 14, 2022

This thing happening in Sokoto shouldn’t be happening. I’m sad and surprised about it all. My heart is with Deborah’s family. — REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) May 14, 2022

May God be with all the Christians in Sokoto and all other Northern States right now. Cos e fit be their head this thing go bounce back. I'm sure to even walk in the streets right now na war.#Protest • Deborah Samuel — Grandma's Son 🕊 (@WoleDrae) May 14, 2022

We didn’t protest against the massive killings in the North, But we are busy protesting for people that took laws into their hands in Sokoto. We have a long way to go. — Abdullahi Yusuf (@Ay_Bawaa) May 14, 2022

They are already trying to destroy a Catholic Church in Sokoto State, following their religious protest. Things may get out of hand if this issue is not addressed and spread to other Northern States. Attacks on churches and christians is beating the drums of war. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) May 14, 2022

