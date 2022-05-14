Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Massive Outrage Over Religious Uprising in Sokoto State Following Deborah Samuel’s Murder

Many nigerians have taken to their social media to speak out after news surfaced that muslim youths tooks to the streets of Sokoto to protest the arrest of the suspects accused of killing Deborah Samuel.

Recall that the religious uprising started after students of the College of the Education in Sokoto State lynched Deborah over claims that she blasphemed. They stoned her to death and burnt her body, stirring outrage that resulted in the arrest of two people.

However, shortly after the news of the arrest surfaced, muslim youths in the state announced that they are not pleased with the arrest, and so must protest.

The uprising soon broke out, with angry youths seen in clips storming a Catholic Church and destroying the properties of the business traders.

This stirred major outrage on social media, with many Nigerians calling on the federal and state governments to intervene in the matter.

See the posts:

 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: