Massive crowd turns out for Peter Obi in Edo [Photos]

A large number of people showed up on Friday as presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Edo state.

Mr Obi, who had been in Abia State on Thursday, said he was grateful for the reception.

“What an awesome and OBIdient crowd in Benin,” he said in a tweet. “I am deeply humbled by Edo people’s show of love and support.”

In Benin-City, Mr Obi visited the Oba of Benin.

The former Anambra State governor was also pictured with popular Edo-based cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

See more photos from his visit below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...