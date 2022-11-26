Massive crowd greets Tinubu in Lagos [Photos]

There was a large turnout of supporters in Lagos State on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and governorship campaign rally held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Photos posted on the official Twitter account of the APC Presidential Campaign Council showed hundreds of supporters seated with banners displaying the names and images of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Banners also bore the face of the APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat.

See more photos below…

