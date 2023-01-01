Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi yesterday attended the Crossover night at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra State.

According to a motion picture of the event, the former Anambra governor was given a standing ovation by worshippers who expressed excitement having him in the church.

Obi who addressed the adorers in Igbo expressed optimism that the country would change for good as Nigerians elect new leaders in the new year.

Rev Fr Ebube Muonso blessed the LP candidate for victory in the upcoming presidential election, stressing that Obi is the Moses sent to save the nation from its current woes.

See clip shared on Twitter below…

Full Video: HE Peter Gregory Obi Attends Crossover Night at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State. PO addressed the adorers and Fr Ebube Muonso blessed him for victory in the upcoming presidential election. The love is too much. Goosebumps!🔥 #PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/KGIbevLWpU — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) January 1, 2023

