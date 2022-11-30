Massive crowd as Ortom flags off rally in Benue

A mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP supporters Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 thronged the JS Tarka Stadium, Gboko to witness the flag-off of the Benue North-West Senatorial district campaigns for 2023 elections.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who is the PDP Senatorial candidate for the Senatorial seat while addressing the teeming party faithful at the campaign rally said the party remains committed to winning all its elections in the state.

He particularly appreciated the support of the people and charged them to continue to support the party.

In his words: “I appreciate you for your commitment to the cause of Benue State. You have been good to me, you have never disappointed me and this time around, you have demonstrated that. Your outing today has really overwhelmed me and I am grateful.

“I want to assure you that we remain committed. Benue State is PDP, and PDP is Benue State. By the grace of God, we are going to win our elections,” he stated.

The Governor urged the people to vote for Titus Uba as his successor, emphasizing that “by the grace of God, I want to assure you that Titus Uba will take over from me as the Governor of Benue State come 2023. Don’t be carried away by rumours and what people say.”

Governor Ortom maintained that despite the challenges of the party at the national level “I want to assure you that PDP is committed, that is why you have seen us working together. I want to assure you that PDP is strong, firm and committed to win Benue State. Don’t be deterred. We shall continue to do our best.”

The Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial district, Dr Gabriel Suswam in his remarks stated that Ortom had the leadership courage and political will to effectively represent and protect the interest of the state if elected to the Senate and charged the people to vote him overwhelmingly.

Senator Suswam particularly noted that Benue State was marginalized in the national political equation and men of uncommon courage like Ortom were needed in the Senate to collaborate with his colleagues to make a case for the state.

He charged young people to stand firm to protect the future of the state, urging party stalwarts to return to their polling units and mobilize support for the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...