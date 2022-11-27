Massive Celebration on Twitter as Genevieve Nnaji Returns to Social Media

Fans are happy to see Genevieve Nnaji back on social media.

The legendary actress has been away for many months, which stirred concern about her general welfare. Well, she is finally back.

She took to her Instagramm Story to post a photo of herself in a gorgeous gray dress from a recent speaking event. And everyone is glad.

See the photo and the reactions:

Ladies and gentlemen… Genevieve Nnaji ♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/R3SbP563r4 — PapiWater (@_Papiwater) November 26, 2022

Genevieve Nnaji seen for the first time publicly in months. pic.twitter.com/hRTCkErmV7 — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) November 26, 2022

Yasss!!! Genevieve Nnaji is back on the gram, guys; her first story in 6months! ✨✨✨✨✨💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/QvW5nWQ9H4 — IG: @Dhorkhie (@Seunton) November 26, 2022

