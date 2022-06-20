Mass kidnap as bandits storm Kaduna communities

This was disclosed by the residents of the communities during a meeting with security agencies on Monday.

The residents say the constant attacks have affected their means of livelihood, as they can no longer go to their farms to avoid being killed or kidnapped by the bandits. They appeal to the Federal Government to establish a military base in Kajuru as the only way the security situation could be addressed.

“When they came, they met some people in the church; they decided to go into the church, pack some of them, gathered them in a particular place, and went to another village,” an eyewitness and a resident of Kufana village, Bashir Bawo, explained.

According to him, the bandits came in bikes and had to steal more motorcycles from the villagers in order to take more people away. He said they killed some of the villagers who tried to repel the attack and injured others.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Monday, led security chiefs to Kufana District to get first-hand information on the attack, and also interact with the locals on how best to tackle the security challenges in the general area.

Others present at the meeting include the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, other heads of security agencies in the state, community leaders, and the chairman of the Kajuru Local Government Area.

The bandits had on Sunday attacked four communities during which they killed three worshippers from two churches and also took away several other residents.