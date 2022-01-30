Mason Greenwood Arrested Following Assault and Rape Allegation; Suspended by Man United

ESPN has confirmed that Mason Greenwood has been arrested after his girlfriend accused him of rape and domestic violence.

In case you missed it: Harriet Robson released a video and voice recordings accusing the Manchester United player of domestic abuse and rape. From the clips, the player is seemingly heard pulling her limbs, forcing himself onto her. “But I don’t want to have sex,” she is heard saying, and he insisted.

The videos show the shocking injuries she endured, including older ones that allude to the claims that this has been going on for a while. And shortly afterward, the football club Greenwood revealed that they were investigating him.

Now, he has been suspended and ESPN adds that he has been arrested by the police.

Per ESPN, a Greater Manchester Police statement said: “Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A statement issued by United read: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

