Marilyn Manson Loses 2022 Grammy Nomination in Best Rap Song on Kanye’s “Jail”

Marilyn Manson has been removed from the 2022 Grammy nomination list.

The rocker had been credited as one of the songwriters for the track “Jail Pt. 2,” which appeared on Kanye West’s Donda album. But, according to the New York Times, the Recording Academy removed the singer’s name from the Best Rap Song category because he is not listed as one of the writers for the “most current version” of the track.

This comes as authorities continue to investigate Manson for alleged sex crimes, including physical abuse and trafficking. Manson has denied the accusations, which were brought forth by actresses Esmé Bianco, Evan Rachel Wood, and more.

