Mary Remmy Njoku Tells Men not to Assume Their Wives are Unfaithful Over DNA Tests on Children

Mary Remmy Njoku has a word of device for men especially those who are quick to assume that their wives have or are cheating on them.

The filmmaker noted that a negative result of a DNA test on the kids is no reason for the man to come to the conclusion of infidelity.

Mary Remmy shared her thoughts on Instagram, urging men in this position to do under DNA test to confirm the child is the wife’s too

She added that many strange things are happening everywhere hence, there’s a possibility that of the child isn’t the husband’s, it might not be the wife’s too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...