Mary Remmy Njoku believes housewives should be more than appreciated for all of the many hats they wear in catering to their families.

The filmmaker noted that 78% of chefs and head cooks around the globe are men as they have taken up a larger percentage of paid kitchen jobs while leaving women to the unpaid ones.

The mother of three shared that if housewives were to receive remuneration for the jobs they did, they would make a lot more than many bank executives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...