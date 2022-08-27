Mary Remmy Njoku Says Afrobeats Originated from Nigeria, Urges Folks to Reiterate It

Mary Remmy Njoku is ready to shout it from the rooftop that Nigeria owns Afrobeats and wouldn’t subscribe to any other narrative.

The filmmaker who recently renewed her wedding vows in Maldives on the occassion of her 10th anniversary, took to her Instagram to urge Nigerians to reiterate this information.

Njoku noted Afrobeats has its origin in Nigeria and not Africa and wanted fellow countrymen to keep stating this so it doesn’t become another ‘jollof rice story.’

She went on to point to list other instances and experiences where other nationalities have tried to take ownership of a Nigerian experience.

