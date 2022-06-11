Mary Remmy Njoku Details How A Property Lawyer Grossly Underestimated Her Due to Her Simplicity

Mary Remmy Njoku has detailed her experience with a property lawyer who took her for a nobody.

The filmmaker and CEO of ROK Studios revealed that a family member had needed a guarantor after getting new accommodation and she had offered to take up the role.

She disclosed that when she got to the office of the lawyer, she was polite, simply dressed, went without an entourage and waited her turn at the reception; all of these made the lawyer conclude that she wasn’t all that.

Mary Remmy Njoku shared that the lawyer in question refused to believe she was who she said she was and didn’t allow her sign on as guarantor for the property. She had to call a male colleague to act as guarantor instead.

This made her to talk about the tide of things in Nollywood, pointing that women are the ones signing the cheque in that industry now.

And though the law firm called back later at night to apologise for the rude behaviour of the lawyer and ask that she sign on as the guarantor for the property, she refused to budge.

