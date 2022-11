Mary Remmy Njoku isn’t feeling very joyous as a working mum at the moment.

The actress and owner of ROK studios and channels, lamented one of the cons of being a working mother via her Instagram page.

Mary Remmy who seems to be away from home at the moment, revealed that she’s missing her kids and laid awake all night thinking about them. She added, “This ‘working mum’ business is not ‘beans'”.

