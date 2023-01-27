Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Mary Remmy Advises Folks to Lower Their Expectations of Men of God

Celebrity

Mary Remmy Njoku wants folks to cut clergymen some slack as they are first men, before they’re called by God.

The filmmaker shared her thoughts via her Instagram account on Friday, January 26, stating that folks should lower their expectations of these men.

Mary Remmy Njoku opined that God chooses his disciples from whatever society has to offer, so if society is filed with liars, cheats, violent men, wicked men, smart men, humble, men, etc, it is from this crop of men that God still has to anoint people.

She added that this isn’t an attack on any one and for folks who don’t understand what she’s trying to say, they should rest.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

