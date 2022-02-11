Mary J. Blige Says She is Not Getting Paid to Perform for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Mary J. Blige has noted that she is not worried about not being paid to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The legendary singer shared her thoughts in a new interview with The Cruz Show, during which she called the game the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

She confirmed to host J Cruz that the halftime performances are unpaid. “Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” she said. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

Listen to her:

