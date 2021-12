Mary J. Blige is back!

The legendary singer has released the singles “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” And she announced that her next studio album is also called Good Morning Gorgeous.

The album will be here on February 11, two days before she performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California.

Watch the “Good Morning Gorgeous” music video (directed by Eif Rivera) and hear “Amazing” below.

