Marvel sues Stan Lee’s family over iconic characters

Stan Lee’s family is being sued by Disney to keep control over some of its flagship characters including Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Thor, Falcon, and more.

Based on documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the complaint targets the heirs of Marvel masterminds Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and Gene Colan.

The lawsuit aims for a declaration that the flagship superheroes be ineligible for copyright termination. The characters are collectively worth billions, as proven by the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

The head of Steve Ditko’s estate filed a notice of termination on Spider-Man in August. For copyright law, authors like Stan Lee or Steve Ditko or their heirs can reclaim rights after it’s given to publishers, but only after waiting a set amount of time. In this instance, Marvel would be forced to hand over Ditko’s rights to the heroes in June 2023, THR writes.

The company created by Stan Lee is also seeing other termination notices. Back in May, Marvel writer Larry Lieber filed over what he had created. He was vital back in the 60s and 70s in the creation of Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man.

The case on Stan Lee and his fellow comic book creators’ work will lean into the creation of the characters and who is considered to be the statutory author.

THR reports that the other side of the case will need to consider what is known as the Marvel Method – a common way comics are made which grants the artist freedom with the characters, and the story as they follow are a generalized plot that gets dialogue added later in the process.

