Thursday, May 19, 2022
Martinelli gets new shirt number at Arsenal

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli, has been given a new squad number, as the club launched its new home kit on Thursday.

Martinelli, who currently wears the No.35 shirt, will wear the No.11 jersey from next season.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the Gunners this campaign, scoring five times and providing five assists in the Premier League.

The No.11 shirt has been worn most recently by Martin Odegaard, before he opted for the No. 8 shirt.

However, before then, players like Mesut Ozil, Marc Overmars and Paul Merson took the number.

Arsenal’s new kit is in their iconic colours of white and red, while featuring a white collar with a striking red trim consisting of lightning bolts.

