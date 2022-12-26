Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Martinelli can replace injured Gabriel Jesus – Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he’s optimistic Gabriel Martinelli can fill into the shoes of injured Gabriel Jesus in the team’s attack.

The Gunners are in search of additions to the squad and the January transfer window is seen as a golden opportunity to do so.

But Arteta told his press conference ahead of their Boxing Day clash with West Ham United that Gabriel Martinelli could be moved to the centre forward role.

He also suggested that midfielder Smith Rowe is another possible option for Jesus’ position.

“It’s impossible to replace him [Jesus]. But we have other players, other alternatives.

“We have other alternatives in that we can play Martinelli up front as well.

“We are currently a little bit short in terms of upfront positions but getting Emile [Smith Rowe] back is going to be a big one.”

