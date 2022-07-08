Martha Stewart Jokes About Hoping for Her Friends to Die So She Could Date Their Husbands

Martha Stewart has a weird sense of humour.

The media star shared her dating struggles with Chelsea Handler on her Dear Chelsea podcast, during which she revealed that the two men she has recently been attracted to were already married.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me,” she said, per Complex. “But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just — he’s so attractive.”

And when Handler warned her about being a home wrecker, Stewart assured the comedian that she has never put herself in such a position. “And that’s really where — that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,” Handler responded.

And Stewart jokingly added: “I always think, oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die. Yeah! Not — not painfully. Just die … But it — it hasn’t worked out.”

