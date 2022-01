Marsai Martin is becoming quite the astute businesswoman as she has launched a press on nails and nail care line, MARI.

The Blackish actress announced her new business venture via her Instagram page on Friday, January 28.

She revealed that she opted for nails and nail care because the make-up market was saturated and she wanted to do something different.

Marsai Martin shared that her Mari brand is luxurious, cruelty free and of high quality and will drop on February 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...