Married woman who went for N200K hook up collapses in hotel room

A would be groom tests his fiance’s loyalty, she fails because of N200k The man said he wanted to test the loyalty of the woman he wants to marry and decided to get another lady to help.

The new lady approached the fiance and told her of a hook up that would fetch her N200k and she instantly agreed to it.

Unfortunately for her, it was arranged that the man she would meet in the hotel is her fiance.

Josh said his cousin has been dotting on the girl, gifting her expensive phones and other things.

When she met the man at the hotel, she could not hold it together as she fainted. Matters were compounded for her as she had lied to the man that she was going to the market briefly to buy something.

Of course, her action has drawn the ire of Netizens on Twitter as she is presently trending.

