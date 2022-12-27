“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.

The actress and physiotherapist took to her Twitter account to gush about the institution of marriage, using the ones she has seen as reference.

“Marriage is sweet! With the ones that are doing it right sha. So sweet. WOW!” She said. She followed it up with another tweet which said,

“Imagine staying in love with someone for this long even with all the obstacles and whatever else you face!

Marriage is sweet! With the ones that are doing it right sha. So sweet 😍😍 WOW! — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) December 26, 2022

Imagine staying in love with someone for this long even with all the obstacles and whatever else you face! Another wow 😍💘 — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) December 26, 2022

