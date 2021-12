Congratulations are in order for Marques Houston and his lovely wife, Miya as their family of 2 has just grown to become a family of three.

The actor announced that he has welcomed a daughter, Zara via his official Instagram page on the evening of Wednesday, December 8.

Marques Houston shared several photos of his newborn daughter both in the womb and outside the womb. He captioned the post,

“Welcome to the world baby Zara. Daddy loves you. And to my baby mama @iammiyahouston I love you.”

