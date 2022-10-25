Marlon Wayans on Cancel Culture: ‘Society Is in This Place Where We Can’t Laugh Anymore

Marlon Wayans believes that we now live in a world where people can’t laugh anymore.

The actor spoke about his frustrations with the so-called cancel culture during his chat with the folks at BuzzFeed, where he was asked if comedies like 2004’s White Chicks can “thrive” in 2022.

“I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled,” Wayans said. “If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor. It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore.”

He continued, “I ain’t listening to this damn generation. I ain’t listening to these folks: these scared-ass people, these scared executives.”

“Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board,” Wayans added in his BuzzFeed conversation. “And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

