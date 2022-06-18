Mark promises to invest more in Basketball, hails Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Despite the huge success and frenzy that have already greeted the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championship, the initiator of the tournament and President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark says there is still more to be done in order to raise the standard of elite and grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

Mark, who has been ever present at the matches since the championship started, however commended the skills and talents of the players and coaches, as well as the competitiveness the participating teams have displayed, despite the inactivity that enveloped the fortunes of the game since 2017.

Speaking to journalists on Day 3 of the Elite 8 on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; Mark reaffirmed his commitment to invest more time and resources in developing all aspects of the game, CompleteSports writes.

“I am quite happy with all I have seen, but I’m not satisfied with the level of our basketball at this time, and this is a reminder to me and all genuine stakeholders of the game that we have more to do in order to bring all aspects of the game, to an appreciable standard,” Mark said.

The sole sponsor of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship took time to commend the players, coaches and technical officials for exhibiting their skills and talents.

Mark also paid tribute to Nigeria’s Ime Udoka for leading Boston Celtics to NBA Finals despite losing to Golden State Warriors 103-90 in the crucial Game 6.

“I won’t need rocket science to know that your handiwork, dedication, tenacity and zest brought you this far,” he stated.

“Recall in January the Celtics were 18-21, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but you led them to the NBA Finals. You are my MVP.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...