Mario is letting everyone out there know that he never lost it, he still got those vocals on lockdown.

The singer who only recently, was hailed the better performer after a verzuz battle with Omarion, flexed his vocal muscles on the gram, referencing the one and only Usher.

Mario posted a clip of his re-enactment of the now-viral moment during Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert and we must admit that he nailed that adlib to the T.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...