Marilyn Manson Likely Won’t Be Charged With Sexual Assault Because of Lack of “Solid Evidence”

TMZ is reporting that Marilyn Manson may likely not be charged with sexual assault because of a lack of solid evidence against him.

Per the outlet:

“Marilyn Manson has been the target of a sexual assault investigation for more than a year, but as the case winds down, detectives haven’t found solid evidence that’ll nail the rocker. Law enforcement sources tell us there have been, ‘some credibility issues with the victim’ which have made it hard to build a legit case.”

This comes after actress Evan Rachel Wood said in a new documentary, Phoenix Rising, which focuses on her life and career, that the singer whose real name is Brian Warner “essentially raped” her.

Wood starred in Manson’s 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand),” and has said that the song was inspired by her. “It’s nothing like I thought it was going to be,” Wood recalled of being on the video’s set. “We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me.”

She continued: “We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress; I have been doing this my whole life; I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me. It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video. I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back—to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

Manson’s attorney denied the claims. “Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

Other women also claimed that he locked them into a soundproof room in his home to punish them,” per TMZ.

Manson filed a lawsuit against Evan Rachel for allegedly “writing a fake letter from the FBI, pretending to be an agent and hinting at the fact he was under investigation” – per TMZ. The outlet added, “Manson claims Wood and a friend of hers then distributed the letter to other victims and media members to make it appear as if he was actually in trouble.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...