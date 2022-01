Mariah the Scientist got Young Thug to appear in the video for their collaborative single, “Walked In,” off her 2021 album Ry Ry World.

The self-directed visual shows the two joined by friends, as they tie the knot. The track appeared on Mariah’s sophomore record Ry Ry World, which also featured an appearance from Lil Baby.

Watch them:

