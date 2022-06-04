Mariah Carey Slammed With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit for “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey has been slammed with a copyright infringement lawsuit by a party who accused her of ripping off their music for her hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

TMZ reports Andy Stone claims he also crafted his own song with the same title and that his version was released in 1989, five years before Carey dropped hers.

He added in his filing that he recorded his version in Nashville, that it made the Billboard charts during Christmastime in 1993, and that he also filmed a music video.

Carey’s song is a legendary hit that returns to the top of the chart every year, and Stone is not happy about it. However, TMZ says that the title is the only thing the two songs have in common, that the lyrics and melody are different.

Despite this, Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

