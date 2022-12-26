Mariah Carey Celebrates As “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks All-Time Records

Congratulations to Mariah Carey!
According o Chart Data, the legend’s single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, has broken the all-time record “for the biggest single day streams in Spotify chart history with 21.27 million streams.”
Celebrating this feat, she posted a clip of herself showing the record, with a caption that says, “Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!!”
And fans are happy for her.
Check out her post:
Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!! 🤯🎄❄️😍🎉🥹❤️🦋🐑🦌🎅🏼 https://t.co/Pff4HwGfPo pic.twitter.com/nIJqVQE8Gn
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2022