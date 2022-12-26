Search
Mariah Carey Celebrates As “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks All-Time Records

Lifestyle

Congratulations to Mariah Carey!

According o Chart Data, the legend’s single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, has broken the all-time record “for the biggest single day streams in Spotify chart history with 21.27 million streams.”

Celebrating this feat, she posted a clip of herself showing the record, with a caption that says, “Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!!”

And fans are happy for her.

Check out her post:

