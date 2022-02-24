Maria Benjamin Says She’ll Land in Jail for Murder if A Man Assaults Her

Maria Benjamin is letting folks know that she’s not one to sit back and allow herself be beaten on by a man.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate made this known in response to a troll who posed a question to her.

The troll has asked Maria if her boyfriend, Kelvin had punched her in the face as he seemed convinced that she was sporting a black eye.

First off, Maria Benjamin had corrected the troll’s terrible grammar and then went on to say that “the day a man touches me in that manner is the day I go to jail for murder.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...