Tofunmi Oluwashina

Maria Benjamin Says She’ll Land in Jail for Murder if A Man Assaults Her

Maria Benjamin is letting folks know that she’s not one to sit back and allow herself be beaten on by a man.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate made this known in response to a troll who posed a question to her.

The troll has asked Maria if her boyfriend, Kelvin had punched her in the face as he seemed convinced that she was sporting a black eye.

First off, Maria Benjamin had corrected the troll’s terrible grammar and then went on to say that “the day a man touches me in that manner is the day I  go to jail for murder.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

