Maria Benjamin Recants Earlier Statement, Says She’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

Maria Benjamin has recanted her earlier stance on her Covid-19 status and treatment by Ghanaian authorities.

The reality TV star who threatened to lose her call a few days ago for being forcefully quarantined in Ghana has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maria Benjamin gave the new update via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 8.

She explained that she had taken a Covid-19 test prior to leaving Dubai and less than 14 hours after, she was in Ghana and being detained.

She added that there were conflicting reports about her status as some tests were positive and others were negative. However, the most recent test revealed that she has contracted the virus.

She encouraged her fans to desist from being stubborn like she was initially and be careful as the virus is still going around.

