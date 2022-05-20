Margot Robbie to Star in an ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Margot Robbie reportedly will be joining the cast of Ocean’s Eleven prequel, which is helmed by Bombshell director Jay Roach.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the Suicide Squad will star and produce a new Ocean’s film at Warner Bros. with Roach as producer and director. The script is already written by Carrie Solomon, and it is set to be an original story set in ‘60s Europe.

Complex adds: “The project has not been greenlit yet, but development is ongoing and it could enter production as soon as spring 2023. Roach and Robbie previously teamed-up for 2019’s Bombshell, which ultimately earned Robbie a Best Supporting Actress nomination. In the past, Roach was mostly known for his comedy movies, including the Austin Powers trilogy, Meet the Parents, and its sequel, Meet the Fockers.”

We can’t wait!

