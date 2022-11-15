Margot Robbie Says Disney Killed Her Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie: ‘I Guess They Don’t Want to Do It’

Margot Robbie has revealed that Disney has scrapped her female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The actress shared this in a new Vanity Fair cover story, and this comes two years after news surfaced that the actress would be the star of a new “Pirates of Caribbean” movie at Disney written by her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie told Vanity Fair, per Variety. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

According to Variety, the previous “Pirates” movies all starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally.

